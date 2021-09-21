The boxing bout left Pete with a horrific injury. Seven

Despite the DS telling Mark earlier that his lack of aggression was holding him back, the tennis star looked to prove them wrong as he went in all guns blazing against the 'Seen Better Days' singer.

In the most gruesome scene of the episode, Pete was thrown to the ground which resulted in his elbow being dislocated.

“Elbow! Elbow!” Pete said as the stunned recruits watched on in horror.

“Your elbow has come out of joint,” soldier Ant Middleton told him.

Pete's elbow was dislocated as a result of the challenge. Seven

Pete was forced to hand in his number and was rushed off the scene by medical staff for treatment.

“Guess what, it happens,” Ant told the visibly upset recruits.

“You’re gonna get cuts and bruises, stitches, breaks. That’s what I said at the beginning, this isn’t a f***ing game. If you don’t like it, give me your numbers, grab your kit and f**k off.”

Pete was forced to withdraw from the program. Seven

The reaction on social media was immediate, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "The one time we see Pete Murray and his elbow gets dislocated. OMG."

Others made not-so-subtle references to the crooner's famous hits.

"Pete Murray really has seen better days with that dislocated elbow," one joked.

Another added: "I think we all Feeler Pete Murray’s elbow there."

According to the Byron Bay-based singer, it took three hospital staff and three attempts to put his elbow back into place.

He also admitted he was still unable to straighten his elbow three months on from the incident.

"There was absolutely nothing I could do. I was just glad I didn’t hand my number in," he said to the Courier Mail.

"At the end of my time there I guess the positive thing for me was I hadn’t failed anything; so for me it was a really positive experience."

"I loved the show."

