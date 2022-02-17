Koby copped flak for cheating in a gruelling beasting. Seven

Koby Abberton is caught cheating

On SAS Australia’s second season, Bra Boy Koby Abberton became embroiled in a cheating scandal after being caught only did half the amount of push-ups he was ordered to during a challenge.

The directing staff reviewed the secretly-filmed footage and then reprimanded Koby for cheating, where he initially denied it.

"I didn't mean it. No way. I just wouldn't have cheated that much," he said, before he added: "But the evidence is there and I'll take full responsibility."

Koby followed with a post to his Instagram after the episode aired, where he uploaded a video and said: “First and foremost, this is TV guys, it wasn’t like that."

Pete was forced to VW due to his injury. Seven

Pete Murray breaks his arm

One of the most gruesome moments on SAS Australia’s second season came when musician Pete Murray dislocated his elbow in a brutal fight against Mark Philippoussis.

Pete was thrown to the ground which resulted in his elbow becoming dislodged.

“Elbow! Elbow!” Pete said as the stunned recruits watched on in horror.

“Your elbow has come out of joint,” soldier Ant Middleton told him.

Pete was forced to hand in his number and was rushed off the scene by medical staff for treatment.

Fans slammed Ant for his aggression towards Alicia. Seven

Ant Middleton screams at Alicia Molik

In a task where the season two recruits were required to climb up a ladder from a lake and into a helicopter, Alicia Molik came under fire for “showboating”.

After completing the task, Alicia reached the top of the helicopter and celebrated by waving her arms in the air at her fellow recruits who were watching on.

Ant Middleton was furious with her display and yelled: “Do you think that's a f***ing laugh? Drop into the water! Get in the water, go!” he shouted before pushing her off the ledge.

Back on dry land, Ant gave Alicia a further dressing down, screaming in her face: “This not a f***ing game show is it?! Is it? Do you think this is a f***ing game show? Do you think that's a f***ing laugh? Do you think that's a joke?”

Ant was slammed by viewers who claimed he was "way too harsh" on the tennis player.

Firass was one of the most controversial season one recruits. Seven

Firass Dirani, Shannan Ponton and Merrick Watts’ epic fight

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrities to appear on the debut season was Underbelly actor Firass Dirani.

Firass disobeyed orders and got himself in trouble with the DS, which led to the other recruits being punished.

Merrick Watts and Shannan Ponton then lost their cool at Firass after he nearly had the whole team thrown back into a freezing lake after making disrespectful remarks.

“Mate that’s three in a row,” a fed-up Shannan told the actor.

“We’re all done with that sh*t mate,” Merrick added. “We’re done with you dobbing off to the f***ing DS mate. Don’t say anything. Don’t say sh*t to us. Get through the f***ing course."

Jess' dirt-throwing tactic divided fans. Seven

Jess Peris throws dirt in Jana Pittman’s eyes

Olympian Jess Peris divided viewers over her decision to throw dirt in Jana Pittman’s eyes during a fight challenge on season two.

The recruits were required to fight each other while trying to balance on a wooden beam above wild flowing river rapids.

Taking instruction from the brutal directing staff, Jess took a handful of dirt on the sidelines before launching it at her opponent’s face during their bout.

Viewers blasted Jess for her tactic, with some Tweets reading: “Low act,” “True grit, being smart or just cheating?” and “I’m not down with the sand throwing.”

Sabrina went up against Nick. Seven

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins beats up Sabrina Frederick

In season one, hoards of viewers were left feeling “uncomfortable” after Nick went head-to-head against AFLW player Sabrina Frederick in a brutal street fight challenge.

While nobody forced Sabrina to go up against the former professional rugby union player, he didn't hold back from punching ferociously, causing onlookers to grimace.

“Bloody hell I feel sorry for all of the people who are getting crunched by Nick Cummins. He's a professional rugby player and he's going in very hard, that's gotta hurt so much,” one fan tweeted.

Sabrina appeared fine, but it was a follow-up challenge, involving Nick and 21-year-old swimmer Shayna Jack, on Tuesday that left many questioning the fairness of the show.

During a violent game of murder ball, Nick tackled Shayna Jack to the ground, which fans claimed was too rough for the 21-year-old, who appeared winded afterwards.

A third person added: “Honey Badger is just unnecessary aggressive,” while a fourth stated: "Jesus, does everyone from the show hate Nick Cummins because of his brutality."

Sam tearfully opened up on his marriage breakdown. Seven

Sam Burgess confesses to cheating on his ex-wife

One of the biggest drawcards for season two was controversial footy player Sam Burgess, who, after years of speculation, admitted on national television to cheating on his then-wife Phoebe during their four-year marriage.

"I don't think I was the greatest husband at times," he confessed during a tearful interrogation.

"I embarrassed my wife. I'd had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That's true.

“I was away on tour and regretful that it happened. It would’ve been a tough place for Phoebe to be.”