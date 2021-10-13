Sam said going on the show was an opportunity for him to "get in front of things". Seven

"It was more not so really coming clean it was me being open and honest," he said.

Sam, who went through an acrimonious public divorce from Phoebe Burgess, admitted there has been "a lot of rumours" circulating over the past two years.

"It's best to be honest and be upfront and it can stop people whispering and telling stories and whatnot," he said.

"It also gave me a chance to become a better person, and I hope I have done that, and I take full responsibility for it.

"Also, to teach myself that you can move on and you have to move on to progress in life. Something that was hard to do. And in times of discomfort, you find real clarity. On the show, I found those moments.

The 32-year-old said despite being food and sleep deprives, it was a "wonderful experience" and took his hat off to those who serve in the military.

"I think in another life, I could have been military, but I think playing 15 years of professional sport, my body could not stand the demand of being in that world," he explained.

It comes after Sam, who shares Billy, two and Poppy, four, with his ex-wife, broke down on SAS as he talked about his past and admitted to having an affair.

"I don't think I was the greatest husband at times. I embarrassed my wife. I'd had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That's true," he confessed.

"I was away on tour and regretful that it happened. It would've been a tough place for Phoebe to be."