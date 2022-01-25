“I’m going to be sick. I’m so scared.” Seven

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton tries to motivate Melissa, telling her: “People are saying you won’t last two minutes. Do you want to prove them wrong or prove them right that you’ve just faced your biggest fear?”

At 47, the iconic actress and singer – best known for her role on E-Street and 1990s pop hit 'Read My Lips' – is the oldest female recruit on course this season.

“What if I make it to the bloody end,” she says. “It would be life-changing and a strength that you will have forever.”

Melissa is one of 17 Aussie celebrities embarking on a life-altering experience – a gruelling series of physical and psychological tests from the rest SAS selection process.

Melissa will face her fears in the tough reality series. Seven

These Aussie celebrities will be cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops.

There, they will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions, with no allowances or exceptions made for their celebrity status or gender.

Guiding recruits through the most gruelling course yet is Ant Middleton and returning DS Ollie Ollerton, joined for the first time by retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott.

The DS will again push the celebrities beyond their limits, subjecting them to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing.



Some recruits will reach breaking point and withdraw. Who will have the mental strength to tough it out to the end? You'll have to tune in this February to find out.

The new season starts in February. Seven

Along with Melissa, several other famous faces are also set to join the madness, including Fat Pizza star Pauly Fenech and former Bachelor star Anna Heinrich.

For a full list of the Aussies who are set to take on the gruelling challenge this year, check out the cast list for SAS Australia 2022 here.