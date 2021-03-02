Ant Middleton (pictured) has been axed from SAS: Who Dares Wins. Seven

The 40-year-old sparked controversy last year when he referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as “scum” in a tweet following the group’s protests in London, and compared them to extreme right wing protesters.

He later apologised after he received heavy backlash from the tweet, and said he was “anti-racist, anti-hate and anti-violence”.

Ant also said that he had been trying to make a comment about violent protesters of any kind.

“Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year." Instagram

Ant confirmed his departure from the show on social media, where he wrote:

“After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK.

"Big respect to my fellow DS – its been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is.”

He continued to add that he is “really excited about the future and what’s coming this year” and urged people to “stay positive”.

Ant will be returning to SAS Australia for a second season. Seven

Channel Seven has since confirmed that he will be returning to SAS Australia as a chief instructor.

“Ant Middleton and his fellow DS (Directing Staff), Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason Fox and Ollie Ollerton, will all be returning for the second season of SAS Australia,” a spokesperson for the network said.

The second season of SAS Australia is currently in pre-production.