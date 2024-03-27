Sarah's new hair has been a hit with fans. Instagram

One fan even compared the new look to Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock, to which Sarah replied: "Wow that’s a lovely compliment-thank u."

While most fans gushed over the transformation, some commenters were distracted by the absence of Sarah's step-daughter Scout, whom she shares with James Stewart, from the actress' recent Instagram posts.

"Do you not spend time with your daughter?" questioned a follower.

It appears Sarah hasn't posted with Scout since December 2022, and with James, 48, since February 2023.

Her side part is gone. Instagram

Sarah graciously replied to the question, writing: "I love hanging out with her more than anything. I just don’t broadcast it all over the internet ❤."

In August 2023, Sarah's husband James, whom she wed in 2019 after meeting at a Home & Away audition, opened up about Scout's relationship with her step-mum.

"Scout’s stepmother Sarah has been there for Scout just as much as I have to help her develop from a young girl into a young lady," the actor told our sister site, WHO.

Sarah is married to James Stewart (left) and the step-mum to Scout (middle). Instagram

"Scout goes to Sarah with questions she sometimes doesn’t want to talk to me about straight away. I wouldn’t be the father I am without Sarah."

He also said that the trio "love going to the beach" together.

"We all like to go out and eat or sometimes stay in and cook something healthy – that’s my favourite thing to do. When we’re are all home for dinner we eat together and talk and laugh and ask each other about our days."

