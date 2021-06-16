Sarah Jane joked she "escaped" the Big Brother house. Instagram

Quick to comment was fellow Big Brother housemate and mother of Martha, Mary Kalifatidis, who lamented the fact she wasn't able to attend the cool get together.

"Ohhhhh looks like so much fun SJ. Missed out 😢 glad you enjoyed it," Mary wrote.

While Sarah Jane is still hitting our screens on the reality show, Mary recently got the boot after fan-favourite Marley placed her up for eviction.

Viewers were stunned when the mother of the house refused to hug Marley upon her exit, but the star has since explained the reasoning behind her snub.

While in the house, Sarah Jane grew close with Mary Kalifatidis. Channel Seven

According to So Dramatic! a Big Brother viewer messaged Mary about her decision to not hug Marley when she exited the house; the cook justified her actions by stating, "I am so close with Marley so believe what you want I was asked not to hug him from Production".

Not everyone, however, was convinced of Mary's claim.

"Load of crap," evicted housemate Mel Mcgorman wrote on the post.

Following her eviction, Mary confessed to New Idea that she was "hurt" at the time everything played out.

“I guess I was hurt when he put me up because I left and I was doing everything in my power to save him," she dished.

"Even the day before when Sarah Jane wanted me to go with Danny and vote Marley out, Danny gave me his hand to shake on it, I walked away and said I’d prefer to go home than to abandon my people at this point when they need me”.

But it looks like it’s all water under the bridge now, with Mary having nothing but praises to sing about the basketballer. “This is the thing about Marley; he’s loyal, he has integrity, he’s a man of his word."