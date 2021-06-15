Channel Seven

"Load of crap," evicted housemate Mel Mcgorman wrote on the post.

Fellow viewers were equally as sceptical of Mary's justification.

"Oh please - as if producers said that," one wrote.

"I call total BS on this," added another.

"What a load of bollocks," a third penned.

Channel Seven

After fan-favourite contestant Marley placed his alliance buddy Mary Kalifatidis up for eviction, the cook was not too happy.

The basketballer justified his decision by saying he thought she would be a safe vote. But, in the end, Mary was the one sent packing, leaving Marley distraught.

To further add salt to the wound, upon her brutal exit from the house, Mary did the rounds hugging her fellow housemates and completely missed Marley.

Following her eviction, Mary confessed to New Idea that she was "hurt" at the time everything played out.

WATCH: Big Brother's Marley reveals his motivation behind being on the show

“I guess I was hurt when he put me up because I left and I was doing everything in my power to save him," she dished.

"Even the day before when Sarah Jane wanted me to go with Danny and vote Marley out, Danny gave me his hand to shake on it, I walked away and said I’d prefer to go home than to abandon my people at this point when they need me”.

But it looks like it’s all water under the bridge now, with Mary having nothing but praises to sing about the basketballer. “This is the thing about Marley; he’s loyal, he has integrity, he’s a man of his word."