Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York mourns former personal assistant
Jenean Chapman worked for the 63 year old for several years prior to her tragic passing.
- by
Elizabeth Gracie
TRIGGER WARNING: The below article contains content pertaining to domestic violence that may be triggering for some readers.
Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to her former personal assistant Jenean Champan following her tragic death at the age of 46.
The Duchess of York shared the sad news with her 651,000 Instagram followers on September 30th, revealing that Jenean had been murdered.
WATCH NOW: Sarah Ferguson throws her support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Article continues after video.
"I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody," the 63-year-old sadly penned.
"Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful, and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends," the Duchess continued.
"I heard from her just a few months ago and she seemed so happy. Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs."
Sarah then revealed that she would be making a personal donation as a means of showing her support to the family of Jenean, and encouraged her followers to do the same.
Sarah has described Jenean as "loyal, hardworking, beautiful, and fun."
Instagram
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to a private apartment after neighbours reported smelling an odour coming from inside.
Sadly, upon entering the premises, Jenean was found deceased.
Initially, her passing was reported as an "unexplained death" but within 48 hours the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office determined that her death was a homicide.
Speaking with Dallas-based television station WFAA, insider sources revealed the cause of death was strangulation.
The University of Texas police have since arrested Jenean's husband, James Patrick and he has been charged with murder.
Jenean worked for Sarah for several years in the early 2000's.
Instagram
After graduating from university, Jenean spent four years working for the Duchess of York, handling the press, planning travel, arranging security, and numerous other responsibilities on her employer's behalf.
Following this, Jenean lived in both New York and San Francisco before moving to Dallas five months ago to work for a Digital Marketing Agency as Senior Vice President.
If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.