1 in 3 women has experienced physical violence since the age of 15. Getty

Patty explains education is the way forward, asserting more needs to be done to break down rigid gender stereotypes and challenging attitudes that condone control over women and violence.

''Preventing violence involves everyone playing a role including our governments, workplaces, sporting clubs and individuals,'' she says.



''And we need men as allies, for them to be courageous and call out their mates when they are disrespecting women or excusing or making light of violence. It’s so easy for silence to be interpreted as condoning the behaviour and attitudes.''

1 in 5 women has experienced sexual violence since the age of 15. Getty

It’s a sentiment echoed by NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb who told The Daily Telegraph ''it’s everyone’s responsibly'' to end violence against women.

''No one is immune. It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter what socio-economic background, there is domestic violence. We need to make change now,'' Webb said.

''NSW Police are calling on you to take a stand and report incidents you witness. It's everyone’s responsibility. The days of what happens behind closed doors stays behind closed doors are over, that’s not acceptable. We have to come together.''

1 in 3 women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence perpetrated by a man they know. Getty

In New South Wales progress was made earlier this month when 592 arrests of domestic violence offenders were executed in a four-day crack down.

Dubbed 'Operation Amarok', 139 of those arrested were labelled by police as the ''most dangerous domestic violence offenders,'' and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.

Since its launch in January this year, the operation has led to a total of 1,884 people arrested following efforts in February, April, and July.

1 in 2 women has experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime. Getty

NSW Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley said there were 139,000 calls for help and more than 33,000 domestic-related assaults in the state every year.

''These figures show this is an epidemic,'' Yasmin said. ''We know domestic and family violence is one of the most under-reported crime types.''

If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

In an emergency, call 000.