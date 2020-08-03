Sarah Ferguson has delighted fans by sharing surprising news just weeks after her daughter, Princess Beatrice, tied the knot with her real estate mogul beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

She also included the cover art of the children’s books, which includes: The Enchanted Oak Tree, Genie Gems Meets Arthur Fantastic and Genie Gems Mission to Devon.

To celebrate the occasion, the Duchess was reportedly presented with a special cake, which was fashioned to resemble the book cover of The Enchanted Oak Tree.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the news, with one person writing: “You are such an inspiration to us all. May you go from success to success.”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 60-year-old Duchess announced that she has officially launched the first three titles from her seven-book deal with Australian publisher Serenity Press.

Another person stated: “Wow do you ever stop working ? Where do you get your energy ? I have so much respect and admiration for you.”

A third person added: “Congratulations Duchess of York on your new releases. Amazing!”

Fergie, who has already penned more than 25 books, first revealed the details of her latest titles back in February, when she shared a teaser promo on Instagram.

According to Serenity Press, the Duchess’ seven-book deal will include five picture books and two young chapter books.

Among the many titles already under her belt are the classics Budgie the Little Helicopter and the Little Red series.

Perth-based Serenity Press publisher Karen Mc Dermott said Sarah joins their portfolio of fairytale, fantasy and folklore authors, including Kate Forsyth and Juliet Marillier.

“We are delighted to welcome the Duchess to our press,” Karen said.

“Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds. We cannot wait to bring these books into readers’ hands,” she said.