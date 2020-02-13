Sarah Ferguson has finally revealed some good news, after several months of drama surrounding her daughter Bea’s wedding, and ex-husband Prince Andrew’s scandal. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to congratulate the Duchess, with one person writing: “Wow! I love the front cover of The Enchanted Oak Tree.”

Another person stated: “Congratulations, I'm sure they will be a big hit with all who read them. Can’t wait for their release.”

A third person added: “Nothing like being lost in a magical world of reading, inspiring young minds and adults alike, well done and all the best in the upcoming children’s books.”

According to Sarah’s Australian publisher, Serenity Press, the Duchess has secured a seven-book deal, which will include five picture books and a two young chapter books.

With more than 25 titles already under her belt, including the iconic Budgie the helicopter series, Sarah is set to publish the first of new books in mid-2020.

Serenity Press publisher Karen Mc Dermott said Sarah joins their portfolio of fairytale, fantasy and folklore authors, including Kate Forsyth, Juliet Marillier, Sophie Masson.

“We are delighted to welcome the Duchess to our press,” Karen said.

“Her beautiful books are aligned with our core value of sharing nurturing stories that empower young minds. We cannot wait to bring these books into readers’ hands,” she said.