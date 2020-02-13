Princess Beatrice’s upcoming Spring wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is at risk of being upstaged by Meghan Markle’s attendance, a royal expert has claimed. Getty

“There’s no reason why they wouldn’t go, they are still family… But as the bride, [Bea] might be worried by a bit of upstaging,” she added.

Speaking of The Chapel Royal, where Bea and Edo will tie the knot in May, Camilla said the venue is so small – with a maximum of 150 guests – that it will be a very low-key affair.

With the intimate nature of the venue, Camilla said runs the risk of Harry and Meghan’s presence being more of a talking point than the bride and groom.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey reportedly said the Duchess of Sussex could steal Bea's thunder. Getty

While Buckingham Palace has made no official word about Harry and Meghan's attendance, more and more information about the wedding is being announced as the day gets closer.

The royal revelation comes after Princess Eugenie seemingly dropped a subtle clue that suggests she might be a bridesmaid at Princess Beatrice’s upcoming wedding.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 29-year-old shared a sweet throwback snap of the herself and Bea as youngsters when they were bridesmaids for their nanny Alison Wardley.

“She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment,” Eugenie captioned the retro snap.

