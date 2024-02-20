Sarah Ferguson has announced she will be visiting Australia. Getty

"I look forward to listening to them, learning from them, and contributing whatever voice I have to speak up for the future of our planet."

She then gave a special nod to her parents for always championing "the quiet voice of Mother Nature", and to her grandchildren, August, three, Sienna, two, and Ernest, nine months.

"Now even more so since becoming a grandmother I’ve become acutely aware of my responsibility, and that of my generation, to do everything we can to improve the state of the world we are leaving for our grandchildren," the duchess finished the post.

The royal received two cancer diagnoses in the space of 12 months. Instagram

Fergie's decision to visit Australia comes a month after she announced her skin cancer diagnosis - her second diagnosis in 12 months.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," the duchess wrote on Instagram.

She went on to say that the diagnosis was a "shock" but she remains "in good spirits" and is grateful for the outpouring of support.

"I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent," Sarah continued.

Sarah also spoke about King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Getty

"I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support. ❤️‍🩹," the 64-year-old ended the post.

Sarah also shared her support for her former brother-in-law King Charles after learning about his cancer diagnosis.

"His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers," she wrote on Instagram.