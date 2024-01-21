Sarah Ferguson released her own book, A Most Intriguing Lady on March 3, 2023. Getty

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

The representative told Page Six that she is in "good spirits" despite the "distressing" diagnosis.

This is not Sarah's first cancer diagnosis. Getty

This news follows after Sarah revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023.

The tumour was found during a routine mammogram for which she then underwent a mastectomy.

“She’s had lots of support, both her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are being very supportive, as is Andrew,” an insider told Page Six at the time.

Following her recovery, Sarah shared further details about her breast cancer diagnosis in November 2023 while talking to the long-running British talk show, Loose Women.

"I almost missed the [mammogram] screening appointment that saved my life," she shared on the talk show.

"I couldn't face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane's insistence that I went, that persuaded."

She then added that her cancer was completely "symptom-free" and that without the mammogram, she never would have known she had cancer as she "never found a lump" and did not feel ill.

