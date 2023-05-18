The Today Show's Sarah Abo has taken a hilarious swipe at her co-host Karl Stefanovic whilst the pair and fellow presenters Alex Cullen and Brooke Boney were goofing around during an ad break.
In the funny footage that was shared on the official Today Show Instagram account, the trio joked about how high they could make their news panel chairs.
The caption for the post read "It's only Wednesday and we've lost the plot!"
WATCH NOW: The Today Show's Sarah Abo takes a funny swipe at co-host Karl Stefanovic. Article continues after video.
As Alex attempted (and succeeded) to raise his chair to its maximum height, his colleagues laughed about him sitting in a "high chair" for babies, with Karl even pretending to feed him.
"Here comes the train, choo choo choo choo!" the 48-year-old said in a baby voice.
"I've got snow on my head I'm so high, wee!" Alex then added.
RELATED || Today Show presenter Brooke Boney labels Allison Langdon a "story topper"
Karl Stefanovic mocks The Project for interview blunder
Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney also joined in on the hilarity, joining Alex and Sarah on their high-rise chairs that towered above Karl's.
Karl and Sarah are a dynamo duo!
Instagram
"Is this what it's like on top of a mountain?" Brooke giggled whilst Alex implored Karl to "join the fun."
"The wind blows hardest at the top of the mountain, as they say," Karl jested whilst the others pretended to be "blown away."
"You can just stay down there where, where you belong," Sarah responded to her co-host whilst Karl responded with a smile: "I'm happier with it."
These two sure love to goof around!
Instagram
The hilarious exchange comes just days after Channel Nine Director of Morning Television Steven Burling fired back at News Corp claims.
"The story published (by News Corp Australia) today is a total fabrication and a distortion of the old fashioned and out of date overnight ratings system."
"We are in a good position with TODAY and TODAY Extra in metropolitan and east coast audiences, and in the all-important younger demographics."
"Our team is working brilliantly together and our audience response to the line up couldn't be more positive."