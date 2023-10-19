Sara Lee vintage advertisement for their original pound cake. Sara Lee

Is Sara Lee going out of business?

You see, although Down Under's Sara Lee has gone into administration…they’re looking to “sell or restructure the business and continue its long history of manufacturing in Australia."

In normal speak, this roughly translates that Sara Lee desserts aren’t going out of business just yet, they’re just changing owners!

In the meantime, voluntary administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, Kathryn Evans, and Joseph Hansel will "continue operations while we secure the future of the business.”

Working out how to keep their 200 workers employed at the manufacturing facility in Lisarow NSW and Australian sweet tooths satisfied.

Sara Lee Australia cheesecake, yum... Sara Lee

What is Sara lee known for?

So although we know it may seem scary right now, you’ll still have access to your Sara Lee Cheesecakes, Bavarians, Pies, Crumbles, Puddings, Danishes, Cakes, Bakery, Icecream and Semifreddo.

Is Sara Lee an Australian brand?

If you thought Sara Lee was an Australian brand, we wouldn’t blame you.

But it wasn’t actually started in Down Under, but in the United States instead!

When was Sara Lee founded?

Sara Lee was started in 1932, almost 100 years ago.

Sara Lee was named after founder Charles Lubin's daughter, Sara Lee. Sara Lee

Who started Sara Lee?

Sara Lee was founded by two American brothers, Charles Lubin and his brother-in-law, Arthur Gordon after they bought three small bakeries in Chicago, called Community Bake Shops.

What made Sara Lee famous?

Twenty years later it wasn’t until 1951, when Charles created the famous Sara Lee All Butter Pound Cake that put Sara Lee on the map. Two years later in 1953, they created a world-first process for keeping their baked goods frozen for longer while they are distributed.

Why is it named Sara Lee?

Charles Lubin named his baking company after his daughter, Sara Lee. Nawww!

Who owns Sara Lee Australia?

McCains foods who bought Sara Lee Australia in 2013, sold the company to New Zealand investment company South Island Office in 2021.

Now the question is, who will buy the Aussie version of Sara Lee in the present?