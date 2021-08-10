1. Fudgy Chocolate Cake

This ultimate chocolate cake will soon become a family favourite for every celebration! Get the full recipe.

2. Carrot Cake

Early recipes for carrot cake had a healthier reputation – carrots and dried fruit were used for sweetness. Now it’s a teatime special and the cream cheese frosting makes it much more indulgent. Get the full recipe.

3. Vanilla Birthday Cake

Looking for a birthday cake that will really impress? Go no further than this simple yet amazing recipe! Get the full recipe.

4. Caramel Cake

Caramel lovers – this one is for you! Caramello chocolate and gooey canned caramel star in this ridiculously delicious, easy cake delight. Get the full recipe.

5. Buttercake with lemon icing

This yoghurt and lemon drizzle cake is refreshingly zesty. Get the full recipe.

6. Red Velvet Brownies

Red velvet brownies are as delicious as they are pretty! Chocolate treats topped with cream cheese frosting. Yum! Get the full recipe.

7. Neapolitan Cake with Frosting Rosettes

The ultimate cake for any celebration - Mother's Day is coming up! - this cake is much easier than it looks! Get the full recipe.

8. Easy Orange Cake

Oranges give real zest to Create Bake Make's easy orange cake! Passed on from her mother, the buttery cake is easy to make and can be frozen for up to 6 weeks. Get the full recipe.

9. Celebration Cakes

These tasty little cupcakes will get 10 out of 10 from your family! These celebration cupcakes taste great even when made the day before, which gives you plenty of time for decorating. Get the full recipe.

10. Apple teacake

A fruity teacake made with fresh Fuji apples and quality spices. Tea time just got a lot tastier! Get the full recipe.

11. Rum and Raisin Mud cake

You've had rum & raisin ice-cream, now try the winter variant – rum & raisin mud cake! This delish cake is perfect for entertaining on cold nights straight from the oven. Get the full recipe.

12. Fruitcake

This fruitcake is delicious eaten straight away, or poked with a few holes and fed with brandy. My gran likes to leave it to mature for four weeks before feeding generously. Get the full recipe.

13. Sponge Cake with Raspberry Pavlova Cream

This is the ultimate cake for any celebration - and it tastes even better than it looks! Take your sponge to a whole new level with this to-die-for cake! Talk about an impressipe....! Get the full recipe.

14. Black Forest Cake

This mouth-watering retro classic Black Forest Cake is even better than you remember! Get the full recipe.

15. Espresso, chocolate & chilli cake with coffee cream icing

This tastes even better than it looks, trust us! The warmth of the chilli brings the flavours together in this indulgent Espresso, chocolate & chilli cake with coffee cream. Get the full recipe.

16. Caramel Apple Cake

Combining two classics, it is no wonder that this Caramel Apple Cake is a hit, plus it's perfect with a cuppa and a dollop of cream! Get the full recipe.

17. Orange Velvet Cake

Take your red velvet cake to a whole new level with this orange version. It's SO good! Get the full recipe.

18. Pineapple and Rum Cake

Turn heads with this on-trend dessert, find the glitziest board you can to serve this Pineapple & rum cake on. Get the full recipe.

19. Banana & choc bundt cake with peanut caramel drizzle

This amazing dessert is super easy and will blow your guests away. It’s best to use really ripe bananas for this recipe – the blacker they are, the more flavour they’ll have. Get the full recipe.

20. Baked Raspberry & Ricotta Cheesecake

In this variation on the classic American dessert, ricotta is used rather than soft cheese for a lighter texture, while the raspberries add a tangy, refreshing touch to this delicious baked raspberry & ricotta cheesecake. Get the full recipe.

21. Lemon Ginger Cake

This fabulous squidgy lemon-ginger cake recipe is the perfect afternoon tea dessert combining two delicious flavours. Get the full recipe.

22. Lemon and Ricotta Crepe Cake

Crepe cakes are guaranteed to impress every time - and this lemon and ricotta version is no different! Get the full recipe.

23. Apricot crumble cake

How the cake crumbles! We love a good, fruity crumble, and we love cake... so this is a perfect combination. Serve with custard for extra creaminess – yum! Get the full recipe.

24. Sticky apple and cinnamon tea cake

Baby Mac's super-simple sticky apple and cinnamon tea cake is a must this winter. Serve with a hot cuppa – you're in for a treat! Get the full recipe.

25. Lemon syrup cake

Quick, simple and downright delicious. This lemon syrup cake ticks all the boxes – it makes a glorious afternoon tea treat, and keeps the kids busy! Get the full recipe.

26. Strawberry mousse cake

Pretty in pink, there’s two luscious layers and oodles of oooh and ahhh! With a top fruity mousse and brownie biscuit bottom, it's an ideal summertime dessert. Get the full recipe.

27. Chocolate anniversary cake

If you've got a special occasion coming up, this ganache-covered chocolate cake is just the cake you've been looking for. Get the full recipe.

28. Choc-hazelnut mud cakes

Nutella fans - this recipe is for you! With gooey centres oozing with hazelnut spread, these 3-ingredient choc cupcakes are an easy baking recipe you'll love. Get the full recipe.

29. Peanut butter layer cake

Snickers fans will go nuts over this layer cake recipe. Thick peanut butter frosting is sandwiched between banana cake to make this impressive dessert. Get the full recipe.

30. Coffee Cinnamon Syrup Cake

Calling all coffee lovers! You're going to LOVE this delicious cake. Get the full recipe.

31. Butter cake with tea and raspberry icing

With the tea infused right into the cake, this berry delight is a fresh and fabulous afternoon tea offering. Bake this cake and brighten anyone's day! Get the full recipe.

32. Honey & pear upside-down cake

A bit of honey adds a lot of sweetness to this incredible upside-down cake. Served warm, straight out of the oven with cream, it's a sticky, delicious mess. Get the full recipe.

33. Peach & pistachio quinoa cake

This is one cake your friends won't have had! With honey, yoghurt, vanilla, pistachios and peaches, this cake is made with quinoa, meaning it's gluten-free. Get the full recipe.

34. Lemon & amaretto loaf cakes

Make double the quantity – some for you, and some for your friends to enjoy. Get the full recipe.

35. Chai cake with pomegranate

If you're a fan of the Chai tea latte, then you'll be lining up for a slice of this cake! With fresh pomegranate seeds on top, this chai-spiced bake is delish! Get the full recipe.

36. Plum and Earl Grey pound cake

This plum and Earl Grey pound cake is the perfect treat with a cup of tea (Earl Grey, naturally). It's an easy recipe, but looks good and tastes even better. Get the full recipe.

37. Light & fluffy lemon poppyseed cake

The light and fluffy citrus cake is perfect for when friends swing by for afternoon tea. Get the full recipe.

38. Unicorn ice-cream cake

Now this is a party cake! With vanilla ice-cream and biscuity base, this impressive, colourful, unicorn-style cake is easy to make, it doesn't need to be baked! Get the full recipe.

39. Hidden heart cake

Cut into this cake and wait for the heart to reveal! It's much easier than it looks to make, and it's the perfect surprise for the loved ones in your life. Get the full recipe.

40. Pear Tea Cake

This moist, sweet and sugary pear cake is full of flavour - ideal for taking into work or packing in the school lunchbox. Get the full recipe.

41. Fudgy Chocolate Meringue Cake

Talk about a showstopper! This amazing cake will be the star of your next celebration. Get the full recipe.

42. Roasted fig yoghurt tea cake

Searching for a cake that’s perfectly moist? Made with yoghurt and topped with figs, mint and almond, we think this is the one for you! Get the full recipe.

43. Lamington Layer Cake

Nothing tastes more Australian than a lamington layer cake! Get the full recipe.

44. Dark chocolate, coconut & passionfruit mousse cake

All the best chocolatiers know that chocolate and passionfruit are a match made in heaven. Get the full recipe.

45. Peaches & Cream Sponge with Toffee

This showstopper dessert is much easier than it looks - but it bound to impress every time! Get the full recipe.

Looking for some decorating inspiration? Look no further.

46. Island princess cake

There's just no telling how far you'll go with this gorgeous and delicious inspired cake. Get the full recipe.

47. Going on safari cake

It's a jungle out there, but you can bring the party to your own house with this exceptional cake! Explore the possibilities… Get the full recipe.

48. Izzy the Unicorn cake

If you're looking for a show-stopping, magical cake – look no further! Everyone will love this creative party spin. Get the full recipe.

49. Brushstroke cake

This artistic cake will definitely impress – it's a stroke of genius. Get the full recipe.

50. Celebration piñata cake

It’s quite simple to make and decorate, but has a real wow factor with the hidden cache of sweets inside. Get the full recipe.