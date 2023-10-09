Choc Cherry Ripe Ice-Cream Cake
TIP: Chocolate ice-cream can be replaced with chocolate chip or vanilla ice-cream, if preferred. Cake can be made up to the end of step 4 one week ahead. Before removing from pan, place a hot damp cloth over clip on the side for a few minutes to prevent cake from breaking.
Serves 6
Prep & Cook 30 mins
INGREDIENTS
- 585g packet chocolate mud cake
- 1½ x 1 litre tubs Rich Ultra Chocolate Ice-Cream
- 2 x 52g Cherry Ripe chocolate bars, chopped, plus extra to serve
Cherry Sauce
- 1 tblsp cornflour
- 680g jar morello cherries
- 1 tblsp caster sugar
METHOD
- Invert base of a 20cm round springform pan. Grease and line base and side with baking paper.
- Crumble cake, discard icing. Process cake in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Press half of the cake crumbs evenly over base of prepared pan.
- Spoon ice-cream into a large bowl. Stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Gently stir in Cherry Ripe.
- Spoon half of the ice-cream into prepared pan. Smooth top. Sprinkle over remaining cake crumbs and press down lightly. Top with remaining ice-cream. Smooth top. Cover. Freeze overnight until firm.
- Meanwhile, to make cherry sauce, combine cornflour with 2 tblsps water in a small bowl. Stir until smooth. Drain cherries, reserving liquid. Combine cherry liquid, cornflour mixture and sugar in a small saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until thickened. Add cherries. Stir to combine. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cool slightly. Cover. Refrigerate until cold.
- To serve, remove side of pan (see Tip). Transfer ice-cream cake to a serving plate. Spoon over sauce. Scatter over extra Cherry Ripe.
Frozen Lemon Blueberry Tart
TIP: Blueberries can be replaced with raspberries, mango or passionfruit.
Serves 8
Prep 25 mins
INGREDIENTS
- 250g packet ginger nut biscuits, broken into pieces
- 1 cup flaked coconut (50g), toasted, plus extra to decorate
- 50g unsalted butter, melted
- 1 litre tub vanilla bean ice-cream
- 350g jar lemon curd
- 125g punnet blueberries, plus extra to decorate
METHOD
- Grease a 24cm round, loose-base flan tin (3cm deep).
- Process biscuits in a food processor until finely crushed. Add coconut and butter. Process until combined. Reserve 2 tblsps for the top. Press remaining over base and up sides of prepared tin. Refrigerate.
- Spoon ice-cream into a large bowl. Stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes, or until slightly softened.
- Spread curd over biscuit base. Scatter over blueberries. Spoon over ice-cream. Smooth top. Scatter over reserved biscuit crumbs. Freeze overnight until firm.
- To serve, remove side from tin. Transfer tart to serving plate. Decorate with extra blueberries and flaked coconut.
Neapolitan Ice-Cream Lamington Log
TIP: Soften ice-cream in tub to avoid mixing flavours. Ice Magic can be replaced with melted chocolate.
Serves 8-10
Prep 20 mins
INGREDIENTS
- 2 x 300g packets of 6 lamingtons
- 2 litre tub Neapolitan ice-cream
- ¹⁄³ cup raspberry jam
- 125g punnet raspberries, plus extra to decorate
- Chocolate Ice Magic, to serve
METHOS
- Lightly grease a large, deep loaf pan (base measures 11.5cm x 20cm x 9cm deep). Line base and sides with a double layer of baking paper, extending paper 5cm above pan edges.
- Split 8 lamingtons in half. Arrange lamington halves, cut-side up, in a single layer over base of prepared pan, trimming to fit.
- Stand ice-cream at room temperature until slightly softened.
- Spread jam over lamingtons in pan. Spoon over ice-cream to half fill the pan. Smooth top. Press three whole lamingtons randomly into ice-cream. Scatter over raspberries. Top with remaining ice-cream. Smooth top.
- Arrange remaining lamington halves, cut-side down, in a single layer over ice-cream, trimming to fit. Press down firmly. Freeze, overnight until firm.
- To serve, invert log onto a serving plate. Remove lining paper. Drizzle over Ice Magic. Decorate with extra raspberries.