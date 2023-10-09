Choc Cherry Ripe Ice-Cream Cake. Supplied

Choc Cherry Ripe Ice-Cream Cake

TIP: Chocolate ice-cream can be replaced with chocolate chip or vanilla ice-cream, if preferred. Cake can be made up to the end of step 4 one week ahead. Before removing from pan, place a hot damp cloth over clip on the side for a few minutes to prevent cake from breaking.

Serves 6

Prep & Cook 30 mins

INGREDIENTS

585g packet chocolate mud cake

1½ x 1 litre tubs Rich Ultra Chocolate Ice-Cream

2 x 52g Cherry Ripe chocolate bars, chopped, plus extra to serve

Cherry Sauce

1 tblsp cornflour

680g jar morello cherries

1 tblsp caster sugar

METHOD

Invert base of a 20cm round springform pan. Grease and line base and side with baking paper. Crumble cake, discard icing. Process cake in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Press half of the cake crumbs evenly over base of prepared pan. Spoon ice-cream into a large bowl. Stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Gently stir in Cherry Ripe. Spoon half of the ice-cream into prepared pan. Smooth top. Sprinkle over remaining cake crumbs and press down lightly. Top with remaining ice-cream. Smooth top. Cover. Freeze overnight until firm. Meanwhile, to make cherry sauce, combine cornflour with 2 tblsps water in a small bowl. Stir until smooth. Drain cherries, reserving liquid. Combine cherry liquid, cornflour mixture and sugar in a small saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until thickened. Add cherries. Stir to combine. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cool slightly. Cover. Refrigerate until cold. To serve, remove side of pan (see Tip). Transfer ice-cream cake to a serving plate. Spoon over sauce. Scatter over extra Cherry Ripe.

Frozen Lemon Blueberry Tart.

Frozen Lemon Blueberry Tart

TIP: Blueberries can be replaced with raspberries, mango or passionfruit.

Serves 8

Prep 25 mins

INGREDIENTS

250g packet ginger nut biscuits, broken into pieces

1 cup flaked coconut (50g), toasted, plus extra to decorate

50g unsalted butter, melted

1 litre tub vanilla bean ice-cream

350g jar lemon curd

125g punnet blueberries, plus extra to decorate

METHOD

Grease a 24cm round, loose-base flan tin (3cm deep). Process biscuits in a food processor until finely crushed. Add coconut and butter. Process until combined. Reserve 2 tblsps for the top. Press remaining over base and up sides of prepared tin. Refrigerate. Spoon ice-cream into a large bowl. Stand at room temperature for about 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Spread curd over biscuit base. Scatter over blueberries. Spoon over ice-cream. Smooth top. Scatter over reserved biscuit crumbs. Freeze overnight until firm. To serve, remove side from tin. Transfer tart to serving plate. Decorate with extra blueberries and flaked coconut.

Neapolitan Ice-Cream Lamington Log.

Neapolitan Ice-Cream Lamington Log

TIP: Soften ice-cream in tub to avoid mixing flavours. Ice Magic can be replaced with melted chocolate.

Serves 8-10

Prep 20 mins

INGREDIENTS

2 x 300g packets of 6 lamingtons

2 litre tub Neapolitan ice-cream

¹⁄³ cup raspberry jam

125g punnet raspberries, plus extra to decorate

Chocolate Ice Magic, to serve

METHOS