Samara is headed for Hollywood! Getty

Samara shared her excitement to be part of the project via her Instagram writing "Can't wait!".

The star was soon inundated with messages of congratulations from many a famous face.

Home & Away actor Georgie Parker was as supportive as ever, penning, "Yeaaaaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" underneath the post.

Lara Worthington added a simple, "🤙🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼".

American actress Sarah Hyland also revelled in the news that Samara would be joining one celebrity in particular writing, "F***ING FLEA SAM?!?! 😍😍😍😍".

Margot Robbie got her start on Neighbours before hitting the big leagues. Getty

Samara’s first big acting gig came in 2008, when she scored the role of Kirsten Mulroney in local soap Out of The Blue.

Soon after that, she was cast in the recurring role of Indigo “Indi” Walker in Home & Away.

The now-29-year-old moved to Hollywood but continued to act in Australian films like Mystery Road in 2013, and Bad Girl in 2016.

Samara once portrayed Indi on Home & Away. Channel Seven

What cemented her status as an up-and-coming Hollywood player was getting cast as Heather in the first season of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2015.

And now, with this big new role up her belt, could Samara be the next Margot Robbie?