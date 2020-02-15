Sam was left shocked when boyfriend Richard called in on air to wish her a Happy Valentine's Day Channel 7

The pair first went public in WHO's Sexiest WHO

“I made this little thing for you, Sammy. I'll send you a picture when I hang up, hopefully you'll like it!”

The sweet gesture comes after Sam was forced to rubbish rumours of a rift with Sonia Kruger, after the former Today Extra show host was sent to Los Angeles to cover the Oscars.

The host took to Instagram to slam a Daily Telegraph report, labelling it as "menacing", "mean" and "rubbish" and insisted she is happy for Sonia, 54.

Richard hand made Sam a sculpture for the special day. Channel 7

She revealed a lengthy post: "There's a very odd woman who works for one of the Sunday papers. Her name is Annette Sharp and she's been obsessed with me for 8+ years in a kind of creepy, nasty, menacing, mean way.

"I don't know her from a bar of soap, but she seems a dreadful bit of gear. She is certainly no friend to women and most worrying for someone in her position, she simply makes stuff up.

"Today she wrote some more crap about me and @soniakruger who I like a lot, admire immensely, welcome back to 7 with open arms and who does a FAR better job covering a red carpet than me!

"I usually rise above her rubbish (as I was raised to do with bullies) but this year I've decided to call out her bulls**t. Weekly, if necessary."

Sonia hosted Sunrise's Oscar coverage Instagram

Samantha Armytage laughingly says she is doing a Megxit from her family. Getty

The presenter star went on: "I ask her to refrain from calling me Sammy. That's only for my friends. If you don't like my peaches Annette, don't shake my tree."

Samantha concluded: "I write this for all the girls (and boys!) out there, to stand up to bullies and bull***t artists in 2020."