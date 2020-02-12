Sam Armytage has spoken about Karl's return to TODAY Instagram

'And we know it can all change very quickly... [Nine is] a really professional organisation.

'So, they've got a new team together, and got [Karl] back, and I wish them well... not too well!'

Samantha confirmed that she is friends with Karl off-screen as they once worked together as cadet journalists. 'He's a good bloke!' she said.

Apparently Karl reached out after Samantha was recently featured with her partner, Richard Lavender, in WHO magazine.

Karl Stefanovic is doing whatever he can to get back on top Channel 9 / TODAY

'[He said] how much he loved Richard's riding boots and wanted to have a beer... which we haven't done, but perhaps one day', she said.

When Karl Stefanovic was parachuted back into TODAY this year, there were high hopes he could turn around the ailing show.

But according to an industry insider, the disappointing early ratings figures have left bosses wondering whether Karl has lost his touch.

The 45-year-old’s larrikin persona has always endeared him to the morning show’s core viewership. However his ability to 'connect with the audience' is now being called into question – and according to the insider, it’s due to all his personal life changes since marrying Jasmine.

The Today Show has struggles against Sunrise since Lisa Wilkinson left over lack of pay parity with Karl

‘Now Karl keeps talking about TikTok and Snapchat,’ the insider says. ‘He had a hashtag for his wedding. Went to Paris Fashion Week. Things the TODAY viewers don’t understand – and bosses say it has to stop.’

But all hope isn’t lost. According to the insider, if Karl surrounds himself with down-to-earth peers, it could once again show his authentic personality and ultimately make him a more likeable host.

‘He needs to go back to see his old mates and reconnect with everyday Aussies and find out what they care about,’ the insider says.