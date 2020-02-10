Samantha insists she's happy for Sonia to cover the Oscars Instagram

"I usually rise above her rubbish (as I was raised to do with bullies) but this year I've decided to call out her bulls**t. Weekly, if necessary."

The presenter star went on: "I ask her to refrain from calling me Sammy. That's only for my friends. If you don't like my peaches Annette, don't shake my tree."

Samantha concluded: "I write this for all the girls (and boys!) out there, to stand up to bullies and bull***t artists in 2020."

Sonia is hosting Sunrise's Oscar coverage Instagram

Sam's rant comes after she laughingly announced she is doing a Megxit from her family.

In her latest column for Stellar magazine, the Sunrise star said she has decided to take inspiration from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and step down as a senior member of the Armytage clan.

The column began: “I have decided to step back as a senior member of my family. I feel it is my only option moving forward.”



She continued: “It’s not an abandonment I have come to lightly, although it did hit me on Boxing Day as I unpacked the dishwasher for the 40,000th time since Christmas Eve.”

“As the heiress to a used Mazda and some land out the back of Wagga, I ask that you respect my privacy as I attempt to attain financial independence, keep up with electricity prices and make sure I put the bins out each and every Monday night.”



“As you can no doubt appreciate, this is a lot for a 43-year-old to deal with. I will abdicate from the Armytage clan just as soon as they realise that is what’s actually happening.”



Armytage then went on to discuss her seemingly exhausting Christmas break with her family.

Samantha Armytage laughingly says she is doing a Megxit from her family. Getty

She said the phone calls from mum Libby, the fact her sister left for the UK with her favourite sandals, and her brother telling her she may need to evacuate because of a bushfire is enough to want “abdicate from the Armytage clan".

The TV star is currently in a relationship with businessman, Richard Lavender.



Speaking to WHO, she revealed the pair were introduced by mutual friends.

The 43-year-old TV star is poking fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family Getty

"His eyes were the first thing I saw," Armytage says of their first encounter.



The pair split their time between Sydney and the Southern Highlands. During the week while Armytage is filming Sunrise, Lavender will come and stay at her home in Bondi.

Sam and her boyfriend, Richard Lavender. WHO

Right now, they’re "happy and having fun", Armytage reveals.



Whatever happens, the couple are determined to keep their relationship private.