Natalie said she and Sam didn't speak outside of work. Getty

Now, Sam has responded to the rumours that she didn't get along with her Sunrise successor, during a live interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

When asked by radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson about the subject, Sam answered with: "Yeah, well, look, I mean it's better to be talked about than not, isn't it in this life?"

"I thought everyone might forget about me when I was having my little sabbatical, but it seems they're not, you know?" she added.

She went on to add that there is "nothing interesting going on" between the two of them, despite all the rumours of a rift.

"I'm just doing my thing, out in the country," she said.

"I mean it's better to be talked about than not, isn't it in this life?" Getty

Although, shortly after the interview, Sam took to social media to take a not-so-subtle swipe at Natalie, and she didn't hold back.

A video clip of Sam's interview was posted by the Kyle and Jackie O Twitter account, along with the caption: “So was there beef on-set between @sam_armytage & @natalie_barr? Let’s ask Sam!”

Sam then retweeted the post, and added: “Look.. I’m out. Nat’s wanted the job, forever.. & she’s finally got it."

"She just needs to get on & enjoy it – & forget about me..(even though I’m unforgettable) #peaceout," she said.

Natalie replaced Sam as Sunrise co-host after her departure earlier this year. Getty

After Natalie was announced as her replacement as co-host of Sunrise, rumours of a rift between the two began to simmer after the current host spoke with TV WEEK about her new role and her predecessor.

"Sam's happy she's not doing the hours and is happy living a quieter life, definitely," Natalie said.

She also said that she's aware there'll be more attention on her than ever before, especially from the press, which is something Sam certainly didn't enjoy.

"I think people get sick of people who work in TV complaining about the attention," she said. "I've turned off all these notifications on my Twitter feed.