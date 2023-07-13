Nature didn't play in Samantha Armytage's favour while on a recent walk with her dog Banjo.

During a scenic stroll around her Southern Highlands residence, the former Sunrise host came into contact with a massive kangaroo, which stopped her and her dog dead in their tracks. This wasn't just any kangaroo, however. As documented by the media personality, the native animal surpassed 5"7, referenced by the farmland's towering fences.

WATCH: Samantha Armytage speaks about her wedding to Richard Lavender. Article continues after video.