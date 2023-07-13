Nature didn't play in Samantha Armytage's favour while on a recent walk with her dog Banjo.
During a scenic stroll around her Southern Highlands residence, the former Sunrise host came into contact with a massive kangaroo, which stopped her and her dog dead in their tracks. This wasn't just any kangaroo, however. As documented by the media personality, the native animal surpassed 5"7, referenced by the farmland's towering fences.
Taking to Instagram, the Farmer Wants a Wife host shared a picture of her morning walk, with dog Banjo in tow.
This was proceeded by a picture of her husband's car heading towards her with the caption, "Richard has to come and pick us up... because there was a bloody big scary kangaroo."
Thankfully he wasn't far off to swoop in and save them!
The walk quickly turned south.
She also shared a picture of the kangaroo itself, which is scaled against an approximate 5"7 fence. As pictured, it towered over this height.
The kangaroo stopped the pair in their tracks.
Samantha moved to her husband Richard Lavender's multimillion-dollar property in Bowral in 2021 after resigning from her co-hosting position at Sunrise.
While describing the life change as a gamble, she told The Australian Women’s Weekly that "choosing happiness and peace, over a big job' is an achievement she will always be proud of.
In line with her more relaxed country-style living, she signed on as the host of Farmer Wants a Wife in 2023.