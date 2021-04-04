Sam Armytage has honoured the late Carla Zampatti on her Instagram. Channel Seven

"Absolutely devastated at the loss of my beautiful friend Carla Zampatti this morning." the former Sunrise host wrote.

"She was a creative genius, a wonderful generous elegant woman & very much a part of many of my favourite memories.



"She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. And will live on forever in my heart, & my wardrobe. Vale Carla 💔"

Carla Zampatti passed away on March 27th after a tragic accident while attending a gala. Instagram

Quick to comment was former Packed To The Rafters star Hugh Sheridan who wrote "Such a huge loss and so fast 😞."

Fellow presenter Kylie Gillies also commented on the heartfelt tribute, writing, "Carla was the epitome or style. ❤️ A huge loss. ❤️ Love to her family. And her work family too. ❤️❤️"

On Instagram, Sam shared photos of herself wearing Carla's designs - including her wedding dress. Instagram

Carla Zampatti sadly passed away while attending a gala premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour on March 27th, when she tragically fell on a staircase and hit her head.

In a statement released yesterday, NSW Premier Glagys Berejiklian called the fashion icon "generous" and "inspiring" and announced she is to be honoured through a state funeral.