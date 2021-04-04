"Absolutely devastated at the loss of my beautiful friend Carla Zampatti this morning." the former Sunrise host wrote.
"She was a creative genius, a wonderful generous elegant woman & very much a part of many of my favourite memories.
"She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. And will live on forever in my heart, & my wardrobe. Vale Carla 💔"
Quick to comment was former Packed To The Rafters star Hugh Sheridan who wrote "Such a huge loss and so fast 😞."
Fellow presenter Kylie Gillies also commented on the heartfelt tribute, writing, "Carla was the epitome or style. ❤️ A huge loss. ❤️ Love to her family. And her work family too. ❤️❤️"
Carla Zampatti sadly passed away while attending a gala premiere of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour on March 27th, when she tragically fell on a staircase and hit her head.
In a statement released yesterday, NSW Premier Glagys Berejiklian called the fashion icon "generous" and "inspiring" and announced she is to be honoured through a state funeral.