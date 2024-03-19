Lara was six months pregnant with their first child when the two got married. Getty

When did Sam and Lara Worthington get married?

The happy couple officially tied the knot at a ceremony in Melbourne on December 28, 2014. Lara previously spoke with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson about her wedding. "It was very intimate," she told the radio hosts.

"We just popped into Melbourne where Sam's family's from and there was just our family - less than 10 people."

Lara is known for being notoriously private so it wasn't unexpected when there were no official photographs of the wedding, however, almost 10 years later, Lara spoke about the dress she had worn on her special day.

Following the wedding, Lara posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a white lace Louis Vuitton gown and fans were certain this was her bridal dress.

After years of speculation, Lara later confirmed in an interview with Marie Claire in March 2023 that this was in fact her wedding dress. “I bought it in London a couple of days before we were about to get married,” she told the publication.

“I don’t recommend being pregnant and getting married," she told Marie Claire. Instagram

How did Sam and Lara Worthington meet?

Lara and Sam first met at a festival in Central Park in New York in 2013.

"I was there for a Cotton On event, and he was there with a few of his friends...he was with Butler. What's his first name? Gerard Butler," Lara shared with Kyle and Jackie.

Lara revealed on Instagram that their eldest son Rocket took this photo. Instagram

How many kids do Sam and Lara Worthington have?

Sam and Lara share three beautiful children. Their firstborn, Rocket Zot, was born on March 24, 2014.

Rocket then became a big brother in October 2016 with the birth of Racer, followed by River in early 2020.

They like to keep their children out of the public eye as well as keep the fact they are public figures under wraps... The boys are unaware of the fact that their parents are famous! "At the moment, they think my job is Dad, and that's all that matters," Sam said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022.

Sam said he was “emotional and erratic” when he was drunk. Instagram

Sam and Lara appear to have an unbreakable bond, however, it hasn't always been easy for the two. In 2022, Sam opened up about his problem with addiction, sharing that after the success of Avatar in 2009, he began drinking heavily.

Sam eventually got sober and credited Lara for helping him through that time. "I couldn't see it. I thought it was normal," he told Variety. “I didn’t like who I was. Drinking helped me get through the day.”

Lara eventually had enough and gave Sam an ultimatum: "You can do what you want, but I don't need to be around this," she told him.

This was enough to push Sam to overcome his addiction and as of 2022, he had been sober for eight years.