The 41-year-old personal trainer shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of their girls baking cookies and snuggled up on the couch watching a movie.

Sam called the tender moments a "silver lining" to the city's lockdown.

"No doubt these lockdowns are testing even the most positive and resilient of people," he wrote.

The former Bachelor and his wife Snezana are currently hunkered down in their Melbourne home with their two toddles Willow and Charlie, and Snez's daughter from a previous marriage, Eve. Instagram

"One step forward and two steps back, feeling trapped and not being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel. F**k, can’t even find the tunnel!"

"But trying to stay strong for myself, strong for my family and find the silver linings like my 3 girls spending time together as before we know it Eve will be all grown up and it will be gone."



The father-of-three encouraged his 270,000 followers to look for the positives during this tough time.

Last year, Sam, who is juggling life with three kids and a fitness empire, admitted Melbourne's COVID restrictions had been tough.

“I’m not going to lie, some days are definitely tough,” Sam told New Idea in September.

“But I feel incredibly grateful to have a job when so many people are doing it so tough. When it’s just me at home with my girls, things are always great.”

The couple, who have become Bachelor royalty since meeting on the third season of the show, have been together for six years now.

Not long after Sam chose Snezana in the season finale, she relocated from Perth to Melbourne with her daughter Eve, now 16, to begin her life with Sam.

Sam popped the question just six months after the pair met, writing on Instagram “when you know, you know. I love you Snezana.”

The pair wed in a beautiful ceremony in Byron Bay in December 2018, with Snezana wearing a custom Pallas Couture gown for the occasion.

Their first daughter, Willow, was born in October 2017, and their second, Charlie, was born in July 2019.

“I’m married with kids, a new business and I’ve never been this happy in my life. It all started with Snez,” he said.