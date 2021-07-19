A sleek marble island bench sits between the kitchen and dining area, with a large farm style sink, Smeg oven and cooktop, and a large walk-in pantry Instagram

The couple, who wed in 2018, have spent the past three years working closely with architects and builders to restore their charming five-bedroom Melbourne abode.

Sam and Snezana - along with their two youngest daughters Charlie, one and Willow, three - gave their combined 580,000 Instagram followers a rare glimpse inside the newly renovated pad.

"Snez and I love steel frame windows, arches, dark flooring and wall paneling," Sam, 40, told their fans.

"It was actually amazing how well we got on when we worked with the best architects ever to design our house."

The couple's bedroom features a fire place with a separate dressing room and closet adorned with a marble island bench for accessories and jewellery.

Snezana and Sam's builders installed his-and-hers sinks with matching arched mirrors, marble counter tops and a large separate shower space in their stunning en suite bathroom.

The Woods opted for an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, with dark parquetry floors throughout.

A large white, linen couch sits behind the wooden oval-shaped dining room table which features trendy olive green velvet chairs.

A sleek marble island bench sits between the kitchen and dining area, with a large farm style sink, Smeg oven and cooktop, and a large walk-in pantry.

Sam and Snezana’s lounge room also features floor-to-ceiling windows which look out to the resort-style pool and patio area.

The manicured garden also features a small cubby and slide for their toddlers, with plenty of room for their Labrador Hendrix to run around on the grass.

Not surprisingly, the health-focused couple also installed a dedicated gym toward the back of their home.

The at-home workout room mimics that of a commercial gym; fitted out with weights, a treadmill, spinning machine and bench press.

Sam and Snezana's sprawling home also features a games room, decked out with a large screen television and full-sized pool table.

The couple also showed off the guest bedroom where their parents stay when visiting from Sam's native Tasmania or Snezana's hometown of Perth.

The couple, who have become Bachelor royalty since meeting on the third season of the show, have been together for six years now.

Snezana was the first contestant introduced to Sam, who was the star of the third season.

Not long after Sam chose Snezana in the season finale, she relocated from Perth to Melbourne with her daughter Eve, now 16, to begin her life with Sam.

Sam popped the question just six months after the pair met, writing on Instagram “when you know, you know. I love you Snezana.”

The pair wed in a beautiful ceremony in Byron Bay in December 2018, with Snezana wearing a custom Pallas Couture gown for the occasion.

Their first daughter, Willow, was born in October 2017, and their second, Charlie, was born in July 2019.