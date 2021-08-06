Sam Mac has encouraged his followers to get the COVID vaccine. Getty

"A lot of people have been asking how I’m feeling, It’s been about 30 hours since I had it, because I know some people do struggle the day after. I’ve been fine. Felt a little bit lethargic today but nothing major, certainly haven’t felt sick. So that’s been my experience and It’s been a good one."

The Sunrise presenter went on to send love to Victorians who are currently in the midst of their sixth lockdown.

After imploring his followers to get vaccinated, Sam spoke about a different kind of hardship he is currently battling, courtesy of the pandemic.

Sam is currently dating stylist Rebecca James. Instagram

Sharing a throwback shot of himself and his partner, stylist Rebecca James, Sam captioned the post "7 weeks since I've seen this one".

While the weatherman is currently in Sydney's lockdown, Bec is under Melbourne's restrictions.

The couple originally met via a mutual friend, as the Sunrise presenter once revealed on Instagram.

"It was so surreal sitting down for that first dinner in person. We knew each other so well, but also not at all. It's not entirely relevant to the story but I want the fact that she was 24 minutes late to be on the record," Same wrote.

"Bec is a business owner, marketing boss & stylist, so naturally she was drawn to my effortless sense of fashion. She makes me so happy & I'm absolutely delighted to share her with you guys."

