Sam continued her analogy by saying that the "good vs. bad guys" dynamic in this scenario is, much like the pandemic itself, unprecedented.

"Lo and behold, who is the new protagonist? The big drug companies have become the heroes, rather than the villains," the 44-year-old wrote.

She ended her column by imploring citizens to get vaccinated, while also assuring readers that most Aussies are "more intelligent" than those who run for office.

"We can rest assured that we have a reliable TGA and that most Australians are far smarter than Hollywood, and certainly more intelligent than many who run for politics."

While she is currently podcasting and writing for her column, word has it that Sam is gearing up to make a big TV return. Though, she may have some competition.

According to a top TV insider, both Sam's and Kerri-Anne Kennerley's names have been attached to two recent projects, including a new season of Dancing with the Stars: All Stars!

“They’ve been short-listed,” confirmed a production source. “But having both Sam and Kerri-Anne on will prove difficult. It might be a case of one or the other. They’ll both want top billing and that’s likely to cause major headaches for casting directors. And of course they’ll need huge pay packets!”