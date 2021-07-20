“I spent 5 minutes staring at this photo trying to think of a caption. & I just kept getting hopelessly lost in the beauty. Grey really is my colour isn’t it,” Sam joked.



He then added: “Oh, & Happy Birthday @rebeccajames_stylist x.”

The post was flooded with sweet birthday messages for Bec including one from former Sunrise star Sam Armytage who penned, “Happy birthday Bec xx.”

Sam and Bec look loved up! Instagram

The couple went insta-official back in March with Sam declaring his affection with a sweet photograph and a story of how they met not dissimilar to the one they’re experiencing now.

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook," Sam began.

"Bec lives in Melb, & I'm in Syd, so the Victorian border restrictions meant it was illegal for us to meet in person."

The couple's romance blossomed despite being separated. Instagram

He then went on to recount, in the sweetest way, how their friendship blossomed into something more.

"Here's where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months!

"So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍

"It was so surreal sitting down for that first dinner in person. We knew each other so well, but also not at all. It's not entirely relevant to the story but I want the fact that she was 24 minutes late to be on the record."

Looking for a fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!