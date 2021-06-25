Fans couldn't stop laughing at the sad balloons. Instagram

“Where it all began....My first EVER emcee gig 🎤,” he began.

“I was in Yr 9 & Karen Steed asked me to host her fashion parade 👗 The first (& only) documented case of a girl willingly talking to me in high school 😐

“I said yes on 3 conditions...

- I wanted the 5 saddest looking balloons she could find on a wall

- I wanted a Jay Jays sticker hastily slapped on an antique lectern

- And I insisted that she find me a suit with identical dimensions to Spongebob Squarepants #Proud.”

Sam's girlfriend Bec also found the pic charming. Instagram

The TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee’s new girlfriend, stylist Rebecca James, loved the photograph, commenting: “You cute😍”.

The couple went insta-official back in March with Sam declaring his affection with a sweet photograph.

"This is Bec. We were introduced on insta last year via our mutual friend @brookiechook," Sam began.

"Bec lives in Melb, & I'm in Syd, so the Victorian border restrictions meant it was illegal for us to meet in person."

He then went on to recount, in the sweetest way, how their friendship blossomed into something more.

"Here's where it gets cool. We very quickly struck up a great friendship. Insta chats, phone calls, Friday zoom drinks, we spoke every single day for almost 6 months!

"So when restrictions eased late last year, we could finally meet in person. By this stage I felt like I knew everything about her...except if she was interested in being more than friends 🤷🏽‍♂‍

"It was so surreal sitting down for that first dinner in person. We knew each other so well, but also not at all. It's not entirely relevant to the story but I want the fact that she was 24 minutes late to be on the record."

