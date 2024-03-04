Sam Mac and Rebecca James are expecting their second child. Instagram

“Margot changed everything,” the presenter said.

“The first thing that stood out to me was that this is forever, which is an amazing feeling.

"But also, work drops down in your priorities. You still love your job but your child is so much more important.”

Sam told New Idea it was the unexpected moments that have stood out so far with his little girl.

"You still love your job but your child is so much more important," Sam said. Instagram

“Like the first time I saw Margot genuinely smile … or the first time she was on a swing and to see life through her eyes,” he says with a smile.

“These mini milestones have been the great joy for me because they happen almost every week and they catch you off guard.”

It’s shaping up to be a massive year for Sam and Bec, who started dating in 2020.

Sam proposed to Rebecca on New Year's. Instagram

Over New Year’s, he proposed to his “darling Rebecca” in front of her parents and brother, so they now have a wedding to plan and a nursery to get ready!

When it comes to Sam being a father of two, Bec has no doubts he will shine.

“Sam’s just morphed into the most amazing dad,” she told New Idea recently. “He’s in dad mode all the time.”

