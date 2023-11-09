Instagram

Margot had her first birthday in September 2023 and Sam shared the sweetest message to Instagram telling us all there is to know about Margot.

Sam shared that he "cried the first time [he] laid eyes on [his daughter]."

"The magnitude hit me instantly. Forever. I cried because you’d taken us to a new stratosphere of love. & I cried because your mother almost shattered my hand during the failed epidural(s)," he said.

We have learnt that Margot's favourite book is The Very Hungry Caterpillar, her favourite toys are the Space Ship and Mr Crab, and have learnt that she loves dancing... especially to Lizzo.

Her favourite song is ANYTHING by Lizzo. especially "2 Be Loved" and "About Damn Time".

"We are so proud of you Margot, our gorgeous girl. You can do & be anything you want. I have a feeling you will. & we’ll always be your number 1 fans. Happy Birthday! & thank you for bringing the magic into our lives 🤍," Sam wrote.

Bec also shared an adorable photo and a heartfelt message for the special occasion.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful baby girl Margot ❤️," she wrote.

"You are kind. You are so sweet. You are caring. You are patient. You are funny. You are gentle. You are a chatterbox. You are our favourite koala bear. You are smart.

"You make our hearts melt when you laugh and smile. You are our dancing queen. You are a Harry Potter lover in training (thanks Dobby). You are our little bestie and You are our little cuddle monster.



"My darling, your first year has been an amazing adventure, you have shown us love we could never imagine. We are so proud of the gorgeous girl you are becoming. Always chase your dreams, big and small. Happy Birthday Margot, we love you so much ❤️❤️."

Margot's first time on a swing and she looks incredibly happy.

"Margot’s first time on a swing! 10 months in & this is one of my favourite Dad moments so far 🙌🏼," Sam wrote.

"I hope as the years tick by, she never loses that joyous full-faced unapologetic beaming smile 😆 Nothing makes me happier!

"Although, Ideally it’s with a few more teeth in the future 🤍 My Dad said “she looks like a Collingwood supporter” … I would never make such a joke 😇 #Gumbelievable."

The family took a European holiday in May 2023.

In seven days, the whole family made their way around London, Saint Tropez and Wangaratta. What a trip!

In May 2023 Bec celebrated her very first Mother's Day.

Sam shared a heartfelt message expressing his admiration for his wife to mark the special day.

"Happy first Mothers Day to my darling @rebeccajames_stylist 🤍," he wrote.



"Watching you, my lover & best friend become “Mum” has been the magical icing on the Margot cake.

"Strong, funny, present, passionate, creative, reliable. You give Margot the best of you every single day & night. Nobody else could sing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” with such gusto at 3 in the morning. & then proceed to perform 27 encores until she falls asleep 🙌🏼.



"You are admired. You are appreciated. You are one HOT MUMMA 🔥 Also sending big love to those who no longer have their Mum by their side. Thinking of you today."

Baby Margot in Venice! We are very jealous.

Back in May 2023, Sam and Bec took a trip to Venice for a friends wedding and took Margot along with them.

This might just be the cutest smile we've ever seen!

She must not have known that her dad was going on a trip to South Africa...

"About to embark on my first full week away from this little face 😞", Sam captioned the adorable photo.

Margot may have been a bit scared of the New Year's fireworks...

Sam shared this hilarious photo in January 2023 with the caption, "when the breast milk & fireworks kick in at the exact same time 🥛🎇😳 #Buzzin."

You know the saying "they're so cute I just wanna gobble them up..."

Sam and Bec may have taken that a little too seriously. But who can blame them!

Margot's first Christmas was in 2022 and we cannot handle how cute she is with the BIG smile on her face!

Sam shared this photo to Instagram with the caption, "It blows my mind to think that on Christmas Day last year we didn’t even know this little Milk Monster was on our horizon."

"Now, here we are a year later celebrating our first Christmas as a family 🎅🏽 & look at her, she gave us a smile! (Or she may have just been mid-burp but whatever, we’ll take it) 💚."

Margot's very first swim!

Do you think she was enjoying it?

Margot's first mini road trip... the poor thing looks so tired!

"Margot’s first mini road trip & a scathing review of The Great Ocean Road 🌊 💤 Just passed through Lorne, heading towards Apollo Bay, where should we stop? Pls be specific 😎," Sam captioned the post.

An absolutely ADORABLE photo of the family posted to Sam's Instagram in November 2022.

The sunglasses on baby Margot might just be the cutest thing we've ever seen!

Sam wrote, "Sleep Thief strikes again 😎 Swipe to see her latest victims ➡️ 'No Regrets, No Remorse, Zero Z’s Given' 💤❌😎."

Their daughter was born on September 11, 2022.

Sam shared this post of them together after welcoming baby Margot to the world.

Sam wrote, "It’s a girl 💖 Margot Grace McMillan. This is a love I never even knew existed. I’m overwhelmed & still processing it all right now. My girls. Wow... I’m a Dad! #MacDaddy."

The couple announced Bec's pregnancy back in April 2022 to Instagram.

Sam captioned the post, "Wowsers! Mini Mac coming soon 👶 & Bec just can’t wipe the joy off her face 👏🏼 #DaddyMac 😎."

