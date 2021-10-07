Sam gave Kichie a ribbing over his 2007 appearance on the show. Seven

In the comment section of his post, a slew of fans praised the presenter for his work.

One fan wrote, "I hear they're looking for a new James Bond 👀," and another shared, "Loved seeing you on home and away!!"

Ahead of Sam's turn on the show, a clip of Kochie at the Summer Bay surf club drinking a beer and saying the line, "yeah, sure," resurfaced.

Poking fun at the Sunrise host's very brief appearance, Sam said of the 65-year-old's Summer Bay debut, "That's it. That is literally it. All of two words."

Sam's role in Summer Bay was a bit more substantial. Seven

Dishing on some behind-the-scenes secrets, Kochie revealed that producers told him to "say watermelon, watermelon, watermelon in the background because you're not allowed to make a noise when you're talking."

It seems like Sam had the best time on set, and he shared a picture of him posing with legend Ray Meagher with some of his personal merch.

However, it doesn't seem like Ray was too impressed, not that it bothered the weatherman.

My @homeandaway episode is on TONIGHT 🏖 I'm not sure Alf is onboard with my line of commemorative "Sam Mac-chandise" 🤷🏽‍♂️ He threatened legal action 😬 #SummerBae," he captioned the picture featuring his hilarious "Summer Bae" shirt.

James Stewart rang in his appearance on Instagram. Sam's co-star for the day rang in his appearance on Instagram.

He shared a picture from the Summer Bay beach with the weatherman and Ray, and he captioned the snap, "Tune in tonight to see the Accidental Weatherman himself @sammacinsta debut on Home and Away!!."