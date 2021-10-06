Sam gave Kochie a ribbing over his Home and Away appearance. Seven

Meanwhile, Sunrise fans can look forward to seeing another familiar face in the Bay with Sam set to appear in Wednesday night's episode.

Continuing to give Kochie a ribbing, Sam boasted that his forthcoming appearance “wasn’t in the background.”

“You’ll see that tonight, I was actually acting!” he said.

The weatherman will appear as a VIP Guest at a fancy Summer Bay shindig that goes "horribly wrong."

Sam is set to appear in tonight's episode of Home and Away.

It's not the first time the Sunrise team have brought up Kochie's acting chops.

In June last year, the team again played the infamous clip, with the 63-year-old joking that he was up for a Logie nomination for the cameo.

"Were you best new talent that year? [at the Logies]," former co-host Samantha Armytage joked at the time.

Sam Mac added, "It's been a long time since he made an appearance on the show. No one has been invited to Summer Bay since.

"So a 13-year-hiatus and this [the clip of him] might explain why."