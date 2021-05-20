James Stewart has faced his "greatest challenge" as an actor. Channel Seven

"To be honest, my initial reaction was it's an honour to tell the story of people who have actually been through this and there's a long list. Whether it be prescription medication or any sort of medication," James told the publication.

He went on to reveal that showcasing addiction on screen was his "greatest challenge" yet.

"Some of the very best people in the world have had their trouble. To get given this storyline at Home & Away it was my greatest challenge and my greatest privilege. I really went at this one!" James said.

James Stewart is married to former Home & Away co-star Sarah Roberts, 36.

Sarah, who played Willow, bid farewell to the role last month after almost three-and-a-half years on the series.

Sparks immediately flew between Sarah and James. Channel Seven

Speaking to TV Week about her decision to leave Summer Bay, Sarah revealed that, although she's left the set for good, she still has strong ties to the show.

"The cast and crew are like family. I'll always be attached to them, 'cause Jimmy is still in the show." Sarah told the publication. "People said to me, 'Do you want to take anything from the set?' I have my husband!"

Sarah and James met during their chemistry test for the show itself. The couple's on-screen characters even dated for a bit, and the 36-year-old was certainly a fan of the fictional romance.

"Willow and Jimmy's character, Justin Morgan, were pretty hot together on the show — maybe I'm biased or maybe it's because we were secretly attracted to each other." Sarah told The Courier Mail in March this year.

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in July 2019. Instagram

The actress went on to recount her memorable audition with her now-husband James.

"Willow was a firecracker, so I got to do some fun things, like straddle Jimmy when he was tied up and I slapped him in the audition." Sarah said.

The 45-year-old also remembered the day fondly.

"Sarah was waiting outside the door for the audition and she busted in, a basic "give me my money back" scene, and she slapped me and walked out," he revealed. "I was absolutely swept off my feet."

