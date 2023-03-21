Exactly two weeks after Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen welcomed their first child into the world, Sam has shared an incredibly sweet video to Instagram.
The footage is a montage of Sam in labour as well as Sam and Jordie’s first moments with their son, Ted, and it’s extremely heartwarming!
WATCH: Sam Frost shares sweet video of her baby Ted
Sam captioned the video, which is accompanied by Ed Sheeran’s beautiful song Photograph, with:
“Thank you so much for all the kind comments, messages and love in the past two weeks. We haven’t had a chance to get back to people. But we are extremely appreciative, and have felt all the love ❤️ thank you xx”.
“I’m so glad @jordie.hansen brought his good camera to the hospital to capture these moments. It was honestly the most incredible experience. We are grateful for the midwives who took great care of us and our Teddy, in particular Emily & Sarah 🙏🏻 true angels!,” Sam continued.
Sam and Jordie welcomed their son Ted into the world on March 7.
“I couldn’t love anything more than I love my two boys, Jordie & Ted. My heart feels like it could burst with love and happiness 🥰 Jord and I have laughed, cried and held each other late at night.. reminding one another that they’re doing an amazing job ✨”.
Sam ended her caption by thanking her newborn baby. “Thank you Ted for choosing us to be your parents. We love you so much xxxx,” she wrote.
Friends and fans were quick to comment on Sam’s touching post. Lisa Wilkinson wrote, “Your joy is so beautiful to see Sam,” while Rove McManus said, “This is so beautiful and special. Thank you for sharing it 💙”.
WATCH: Sam Frost reveals the gender of her and Jordie Hansen's baby
Rebecca Gibney commented, “ So special. Congratulations!!!🙌❤️❤️❤️”.
Sam Frost gave birth to Ted, whose full name is Theodore Paul Frost-Hansen, on March 7, 2023. Sam and Jordie first announced that they were expecting in late 2022, just months after the couple got engaged.