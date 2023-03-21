Sam and Jordie welcomed their son Ted into the world on March 7. Instagram

“I couldn’t love anything more than I love my two boys, Jordie & Ted. My heart feels like it could burst with love and happiness 🥰 Jord and I have laughed, cried and held each other late at night.. reminding one another that they’re doing an amazing job ✨”.

Sam ended her caption by thanking her newborn baby. “Thank you Ted for choosing us to be your parents. We love you so much xxxx,” she wrote.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on Sam’s touching post. Lisa Wilkinson wrote, “Your joy is so beautiful to see Sam,” while Rove McManus said, “This is so beautiful and special. Thank you for sharing it 💙”.

WATCH: Sam Frost reveals the gender of her and Jordie Hansen's baby

Rebecca Gibney commented, “ So special. Congratulations!!!🙌❤️❤️❤️”.

Sam Frost gave birth to Ted, whose full name is Theodore Paul Frost-Hansen, on March 7, 2023. Sam and Jordie first announced that they were expecting in late 2022, just months after the couple got engaged.