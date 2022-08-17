Sam and Jordie will tie the knot next year. Instagram

Sam hit back, "It will be quite easy and simple Mike. I will tell them it's because I didn't want too. And my surname is important to me.

"But they won't care, because they will have a mum who loves them unconditionally. Thanks for your concern though."

She captioned the rude message, "Not in the mood Mike".

It comes after the former Home and Away actress took to Instagram on Monday night to spill details about her and Jordie's engagement, including her choice to veer away from tradition and keep her surname.

Sam wasn't in the mood for trolls. Instagram

"I don't plan on changing my surname. I told Jord that on our first date, to manage expectations," she revealed over a photo from his proposal.

"He didn't bat an eyelid and replied, 'that's fair enough, why should you change your name?"

Sam explained that she loves that some people do change their last names, calling it a "beautiful commitment", but confessed the tradition just isn't for her.

"I've always felt uncomfortable about it. It's my identity, it's my family and I feel deeply connected to my surname," she continued.

"Very grateful to have a supportive and understanding partner. Our future babies will be 'Hansen' though."