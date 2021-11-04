Sam caused backlash after "coming out" as unvaccinated. Instagram

Lynne added that Sam had confided in her amid the controversy, and revealed that the young starlet was now doing “great”.

“I think that she has arrived at a solution and she realises that everyone supports that, and we don’t want to lose her, because we love her,” Lynne explained.

“I personally think she is a great little actress and a lovely person.”

In case you missed the drama, 32-year-old Sam posted an emotional video to her social media page where she revealed that she had made the choice not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the since-deleted clip, Sam said she had "good reasons" to not get the vaccine but chose to keep them private, then called for "empathy" for people who choose to remain unvaccinated.

"I was really hesitant about doing a video or even speaking up about this sort of thing," she said in the five-minute-long clip.

"But I feel like it's getting to a point now in the world where there's a lot of segregation, a lot of harsh judgment, and it's taking its toll on my mental health."

However, following the video, Seven released a statement saying that all staff would be required to get the vaccination, seemingly prompting Sam to reconsider her stance.

Sam returned to Instagram to update followers on her role on Home and Away.

Sam took to Instagram to reveal that her Home and Away character, Jasmine, would be “written out” temporarily to allow for her to get vaccinated.

“I will be written out temporarily, Jazzy is going on an off-screen adventure for a few weeks. but I’ll be back,” she wrote.

“My bosses are amazing, we’ve been in open communication for months,” she added.

“Very grateful we were able to make a plan that works for everyone.”