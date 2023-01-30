But there is one important task that the couple is planning on leaving until their sweet baby boy arrives – picking a name.

Just a few weeks out from their March due date, Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen are frantically preparing to welcome their first child .

“We have three or four we know and like,” Jordie tells New Idea.

“But other than that, we’re going to leave it to the moment … I feel like we’ve got to see him first.”

Their son’s arrival will be the icing on the cake of a massive 12 months for Sam, 33, and Jordie, 27, who revealed they were dating in March 2022 after being set up by her younger brother, Alex Frost.

It’s been a whirlwind romance ever since, with Jordie getting down on one knee three months later. While that might seem quick to some, it was long overdue for the Survivor: Heroes v Villains reality star.