Just a few weeks out from their March due date, Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen are frantically preparing to welcome their first child.
But there is one important task that the couple is planning on leaving until their sweet baby boy arrives – picking a name.
WATCH: Sam Frost reveals pregnancy sickness
“We have three or four we know and like,” Jordie tells New Idea.
“But other than that, we’re going to leave it to the moment … I feel like we’ve got to see him first.”
Their son’s arrival will be the icing on the cake of a massive 12 months for Sam, 33, and Jordie, 27, who revealed they were dating in March 2022 after being set up by her younger brother, Alex Frost.
It’s been a whirlwind romance ever since, with Jordie getting down on one knee three months later. While that might seem quick to some, it was long overdue for the Survivor: Heroes v Villains reality star.
Instagram
“Just from that first moment of meeting Sam, I knew straight away,” says Jordie. “There was no hesitations, no questions. It wasn’t forced and all just fell into place.”
Life hasn’t all been a bed of roses though, with former Home and Away star Sam admitting to struggling a bit throughout her pregnancy, including one day last September when she “threw up so much that I wet my pants”.
“Sam had morning sickness, which it turns out is actually 24-hour sickness!” Jordie explains.
“She’s so strong and such a warrior. I really look up to her.”
WATCH: Sam Frost and Jordie Hansen reveal they are expecting with an adorable song!
Thankfully Sam is doing much better now and the couple can’t wait for the future.
“We feel very lucky,” says Jordie. “It is such a miracle.”