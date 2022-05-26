Instagram

"Funniest human I've ever met. Thank you for making me so happy, I'm a very lucky woman."

In mid-May, Sam and Jordie enjoyed a romantic couple's getaway to South Australia's Flinders Ranges.

Couples who brush their teeth together, stay together! Sam shared this sweet snap of her and Jordie wearing matching shirts on Easter.

"A shining light in a world full of torch snuffers. So proud of you 🖤" Jordie captioned this photo taken at the launch of Sam's autobiography Believe.

They're a seriously good looking couple!

"So incredibly grateful for you. Thank you for everything you do for our little family. We love you so much," Sam captioned this photo, referring to her and Jordie's adorable puppies!

In late May, Sam publicly wished Jordie a happy 27th birthday. The 33-year-old has previously spoken of their age gap, joking: "I'm a little cougar you know."

Welcomed by the in-laws! Sam shared this photo of a night out with Jordie and his brother Jesse.

In April, Jordie proudly shared this photo of Sam, writing: "Are you kidding? STOP IT… This is a win for the Everyman. They said it wasn't possible. You're a dreamer. Don't let anyone tell you you can't. Shoot for the stars kids 🤣"

We can't wait to see where Jordie and Sam's relationship goes!

