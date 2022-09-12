The sweet picture the couple used for their announcement. Instagram

The pair closed the caption, “We are extremely excited and grateful for our tiny miracle.. your mum & dad love you so much already xxxx”

The heart-warming caption was posted alongside a sweet pic of the pair as well as a video of a hilarious song the two sing to announce the pregnancy.

Whilst Jordie plays guitar, Sam sang a humorous verse about how she “eats and sleeps…and throws up too” whilst pregnant with their first bub.

The couple got engaged earlier this year during a trip to Uluru Instagram

The pair publicly announced their engagement in July this year, sharing on Instagram that Jordie had proposed at the end of May during a trip to Uluru.

"It is a very important time of our lives, we recently got engaged and to celebrate we thought we would go on a 14-day road trip," Sam said on her podcast Believe.

She also revealed that she had no inkling her boyfriend of five months was about to propose.

"Him rushing me out of Yulara was no surprise for me because he's always busy and on to the next thing. I was just like 'Mate relax, let me finish my coffee!' He was twitching and fanging to get there but that's just Jordie," she said.

Congrats! Instagram

In March, Sam revealed to radio duo Fitzy and Wippa that she had struck up a romance with Jordie - who just happened to be her little brother Alex's friend and Survivor co-star.

"When I bailed my brother up and I was like 'oi is he single or what?' and then he was like 'ah don't be weird.' He's like 'you're so embarrassing!'" Sam revealed.

"He's younger. I'm a little cougar you know."