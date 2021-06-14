Could ex-Sunrise host Sam Armytage (pictured) have something in the works with former Studio 10 star Jess Rowe? Getty

Sources insist the meeting was just friendly, but New Idea hears Jess, 50, is “without a doubt” putting her feelers out for future projects on the small screen – which could involve teaming up with Sam!

Interestingly, over the same weekend, Michael finally addressed rumours about his rocky friendship with Sam, and confirmed he is still friends with the former Channel Seven darling.

WATCH BELOW: Jessica Rowe admits her career is "crap" since quitting Studio 10

“I have known [Sam] for 20 years. And she’s like a sister to me, and like a brother and sister relationship, you have good times and bad times,” Michael explained.

“I think she is brilliant at what she does and I think she thinks I’m alright at what I do.”

With Sam, 44, and Michael still as close as ever, TV insiders are adamant he could be set to reunite the stars, who have remained good friends over the years despite working for rival networks.

“It’s a bit of a ‘watch this space’,” says the insider.

“They would be a great team,” they add.

Jess is said to be putting feelers out for a return to the TV industry. Getty

