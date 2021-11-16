Sam's little family. Instagram

Sam married Richard in a small intimate ceremony in front of a select group of immediate family on his sprawling 40-hectare property in the stunning Southern Highlands region of Bowral in NSW.

But now, she is helping singles find love with their own farmers.

In a statement released by the 45-year-old, she expressed her excitement for her new gig and why she is perfect for the role.

"I've always been a huge fan of the show and of country people, and I know first-hand that falling in love with a farmer is just about the most wonderful thing you can do," she shared.

Some real-life experience will serve her well, and in an interview with Who Magazine, she admitted that their love-struck instantly.

"There was a [immediate] connection," she said. Of course, the feeling was mutual, with Richard recalling in the same interview that "she had a sparkle in her eye."

He added: "She has a quick wit, a terrific sense of humour."

Since they tied the knot, the Equestrian businessman and TV host swapped the city for the Highlands to step away from the small screens for some much-needed humility.

"I don't think any of us want to do the same thing forever. There's a lot about television that's all about you and that's an awful way to live your life. TV isn't a place that's necessarily very healthy," she told Stellar Magazine.

"It's full of sociopaths and narcissists – it can be a dangerous environment, let me tell you."

