Sam Armytage has reportedly purchased a new waterfront property. Getty

Sam announced she was leaving the morning show in March this year in an emotional statement live on air.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," she said.

“I want to take a break and find some peace and calm."

And that's exactly what she's done, enjoying some quiet time in her base at NSW's Southern Highlands with her husband, Richard Lavender.

WATCH: Sam Armytage and hubby Richard spill their wedding secrets (Article continues after video)

Taking over Sam's role has been fellow journalist Natalie Barr who was beyond excited for the gig.

However, rumours of a feud between the two presenters started swirling after Nat revealed to The Australian Women’s Weekly they were in "different places".

“We had vastly different lives, I guess,” the mum of two said. “We were in different places. She was hanging with her friends and I was spending time with my family.”

Natalie Barr took over Sam Armytage's old role on Sunrise. Supplied

Soon after, Sam took to Twitter to end the back-and-forth.

“Look ... I’m out. Nat’s wanted the job forever and she’s finally got it,” the 44-year-old declared.

“She just needs to get on and enjoy it and forget about me ... (even though I’m unforgettable).” She then ended her tweet with the hashtag “peace out”.