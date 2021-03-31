Ryan reveals he and Charlotte were talking months before they met on I'm a Celebrity. Instagram

Ryan says that the two first started talking over Instagram in October before the show started filming months later in December, and that Charlotte was planning on flying over to Australia to see him.

But it was their shared manager who told Ryan that it wasn't "a good idea" for the two to meet, and to reconsider for after Christmas.

"So she was meant to come over, but we would have told each other. I think by October we both knew we were going in [to the jungle].

"There was a bit of flirting going on," he said.

Ryan and Charlotte got close as they both starred on I'm a Celebrity. Network Ten

Reflecting back at their romance, Ryan now tells that the two "had a lot of fun" and that he was "pretty sad" when they first broke up.

"I got over it in the end. She’s not someone I would usually go for – I don’t like plastic surgery or Botox or that stuff, I try and stay clear of it," he said.

The pair got close as they both starred on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, which was filmed in the African jungle at the time.

The romance was short-lived however, where Charlotte told the ex-MAFS star that she was not ready for a new relationship after her recent split with Joshua Ritchie.

"I don’t hate the girl." Instagram

As for where they are now, Ryan has hopes that the two could be friends.

"I don’t hate the girl, I don’t have anything nasty to say, she was very honest. The one thing I liked about her was she is genuine, you don’t get that often," he shared.

"She has nothing to hide. She has a really big heart and that’s something I don’t want to lose as a friend," he added.

Charlotte said that Ryan "ignored" her after their split. Network Ten

Shortly after splitting with Ryan, the Geordie Shore star told 10 Daily that she didn't think Ryan really liked her "as a person" anymore.

"I did try quite a lot to speak with him the last time I was in Australia but he kind of just, ignored us," Charlotte said at the time.

When asked if the two were still friends, she replied: "Well [I thought so]. But it turns out that didn't happen."