I'm a Celeb's Charlotte reveals ex Ryan Gallagher is ignoring her
But they were a match made in TV heaven!
After splitting in February, the Geordie Shore star told 10 Daily on Wednesday: "I don't think Ryan really likes us as a person anymore.
"'I did try quite a lot to speak with him the last time I was in Australia but he kind of just, ignored us.
Joe Hildebrand asked: "I thought you guys were still friends?"
"Well so did I," Charlotte said, "But it turns out that didn't happen."
Ryan and Charlotte have called time on their fleeting relationship.
Instagram
The recent revelations came after Charlotte revealed the split so she could be single as she celebrates her 30th birthday and wants to focus on herself.
“I just need to have that time on my own where I'm not worried about anyone else. I want to be really selfish for one year," she said.
Charlotte insists they are still friends.
Instagram
Following their sting in the jungle, Charlotte saod the pair were going strong after falling for each other on the reality-TV show.
The pair fell for each other in the jungle.
Network Ten
The UK based star says distance was the biggest factor in their decision to part ways.
Nework Ten
"We've had a lovely time. We went on a little date!" she said at the time.
Ryan added that their romance was "much less stressful" being together off camera, and he doesn't have to "cover up his microphone" when the pair get intimate.