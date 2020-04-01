Ryan and Charlotte have called time on their fleeting relationship. Instagram

The recent revelations came after Charlotte revealed the split so she could be single as she celebrates her 30th birthday and wants to focus on herself.



“I just need to have that time on my own where I'm not worried about anyone else. I want to be really selfish for one year," she said.

Charlotte insists they are still friends. Instagram

Following their sting in the jungle, Charlotte saod the pair were going strong after falling for each other on the reality-TV show.

The pair fell for each other in the jungle. Network Ten

The UK based star says distance was the biggest factor in their decision to part ways. Nework Ten

"We've had a lovely time. We went on a little date!" she said at the time.

Ryan added that their romance was "much less stressful" being together off camera, and he doesn't have to "cover up his microphone" when the pair get intimate.