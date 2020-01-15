Viewers watched Charlotte and Ryan hook up on screen last week Channel 10

Charlotte told ex-Married At First Sight star Ryan that she was not ready for a new relationship after her split with Ex on the Beach star Joshua Ritchie in November.

Afterwards former Geordie Shore star Charlotte came to the conclusion that the only reason she'd been attracted to ex-MAFS star Ryan was because of the restricted diet she's had on the show.

Charlotte admitted she'd got carried away with Ryan Channel 10

The reality star said the lack of food in camp had clouded her judgement Channel 10

The straight-talking Brit confessed in a piece to camera: "I think with all the excitement, I came in here, there was attraction and all of a sudden, I had like, no food in me system and I had clouded thinking."

"I was going light headed. I got carried away. Then I remembered what me mam told us, 'Do not be stupid and do what you always do'."

"You know what I've learned in the past? My mam is always right. I can't just jump into another [relationship]!" she concluded.

Ryan feared his feelings were stronger for Charlotte than hers were for him Channel 10

During their chat earlier in the day, Aussie hunk Ryan had admitted to Charlotte that he feared his feelings for her were stronger than hers were for him.

"I'm not ready to jump in a relationship. Because I've just jumped out of one," she told Ryan, to which he replied, "exactly, exactly", adding that he accepted the situation.

Last week, fans of the show were up in arms after footage showed a late-night rendezvous between Charlotte and Ryan in the middle of the camp.

Fans of the show were outraged when the reality TV stars shared a late-night kiss, and then got cosy in a camp bed, spooning while surrounded by their jungle mates.

Many viewers took to the program's official Instagram page to complain.

"This is supposed to be a family friendly show. Not a mix between Married At First Sight and Big Brother," one viewer vented.